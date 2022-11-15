The size of the publications revived the discussion about the reality of Algerian literature in its new dress, especially that written by young people. On the other hand, it expresses a strong return of creative pens to the fore through the portal of the novel, compared to other literary forms such as story and poetry.

wave versions

The Algerian writer Wassini Al-Araj affirmed that “the cultural scene in Algeria has witnessed in recent years a wave of novel publications that have reached more than 500 novels,” but at the same time he wondered about the fate of these new works, referring to the extent to which publishing houses are following them, in addition to the limited availability of them. He described it as “cash screening”.

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Araj, the author of the novel “The Book of the Prince”, did not confine this phenomenon to Algeria only, but rather said: “In France, for example, between 600 and 700 novels are published annually, but the novels that receive favor from criticism and prizes are more than fingers”.

Al-Araj, whose works have been translated into many foreign languages, called for “listening to and paying attention to the texts of young people, because their marginalization condemns them to death.”

He continued, “The issuance of 500 novels is a natural human right to expression, but at the same time not all of them will find their way to reading. Only the distinctive text finds interest.”

The new generation

After years of dedicating some names in the literary scene, young pens jumped to the forefront of the literary scene in Algeria, as they imposed themselves with topics that simulate reality, and the Algerian International Book Salon usually represents a golden opportunity for these young creators to display their production and create an opportunity to communicate with readers and the media. .

Writer and novelist Saeed Khatibi believes that “the novel has become the destination of everyone who wants to enter the arena of writing, and with the decline of criticism, the situation has become filled with a kind of chaos,” adding at the same time: “However, there are some names that have devoted their presence in recent years, with the rhythm of regular publications and their work.” on a clear project.

Regarding the numbers of annual novel publications in Algeria, Khatibi, who won the “Ibn Battuta Prize for Travel Literature” for the year 2015, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “We must admit that they remain few in a country of Algeria’s size and demographics. The situation needs greater dynamism.”

On the other hand, Rafik Tibi, one of the young Algerian writers who broke into the field of publishing, believes that “we are about to emerge a generation that has all the data to make a difference, and the features of its progress are now clear,” referring to the emergence of the Algerian novel through its presence abroad, with the successive confessions that I got it in the last few years.

Regarding the interests of the new generation of novelists, Tibi told Sky News Arabia that they are “diverse. We sometimes write about what we have only heard about and what we have learned from history. It may be the recent Algerian history, as a significant number of writers recall the revolution, the black decade, and various Algerian times, and it may be Ancient history, with its themes, can make for powerful and competitive texts.

Do digital platforms serve literature?

Commentators unanimously agreed that social media platforms serve literature and enhance its presence, stressing the need to reuse these virtual spaces and transform them in favor of creative work, but without being a substitute for a paper book.

Al-Araj called for the exploitation of some applications such as “Tik Tok”, suggesting that writers convert their accounts to introduce creative texts, but by finding the best way among this complex network that contains millions of voices.

Khatibi believes that “social networking sites have become a necessity, in light of the scarcity of libraries and the decline of the cultural press,” noting that “Algeria does not have libraries except in major cities mostly, and the book distribution chain is faltering.”

On the other hand, Tibi believes that “social media platforms can promote and introduce literature, but they cannot be an alternative means for anything related to art. They are platforms for superficial and fleeting knowledge, while real and deep knowledge is in books.”