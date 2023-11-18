Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

A new party is preparing to win the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. Its founder seems to have hit a nerve.

Amsterdam – A new party could win the Dutch parliamentary elections on November 22nd. According to a recent survey would be its chairman, Pieter Omtzigt, would already receive 46 parliamentary seats if he took part in the election. Who is this man and what is behind his project?

“Nieuw Sociaal Contract” (NSC) – in German “New Social Contract” – is the name of the party that was founded on August 20th this year. She is running for election with ambitious goals. According to the founding document, “good governance” and “security of existence” should be the two guiding principles. “These ideas not only demand something from the politicians in The Hague, but they also demand a contribution from all Dutch people. Only when society and politics work together can we ensure a home, a livelihood and a mature, fair and open government,” Omtzigt told the Dutch newspaper NL Times.

“Nieuw Sociaal Contract” convinces voters in the Netherlands

The party may be new, but this does not apply to its initiator: Omtzigt is an old hand in Dutch politics. For a long time he was a member of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party. He was elected to the second chamber of the Dutch Parliament in 2003 and was a prominent member in the following years, particularly on issues of finance, economics and tax policy. On June 12, 2021, Omtzigt announced his departure from the CDA. He had previously accused the party of serious deficiencies in a comprehensive written statement. This was preceded by tensions within the party.

Pieter Omtzigt, founder of the New Social Contract. © IMAGO/Remko de Waal

Omtzigt is known in the Netherlands for his meticulous work ethic and commitment to transparency and accountability in government. In the past he was often regarded as one of the most capable and hard-working members of the Dutch Parliament. The 49-year-old became particularly famous for his role in uncovering the childcare subsidy scandal. His work in this case helped create great public awareness of the irregularities in the government and its handling of the benefits program. It was these revelations, and the role of his party at the time, that ultimately persuaded him to leave the CDA.

Pieter Omtzig the “dossier eater”: The popular politician is elected through direct votes

The persistence with which he proceeds has earned him the nickname “dossier eater” in The Hague. But this didn’t just make him happy in his former party. He said that he was repeatedly placed on hopeless list positions at the CDA Daily Mirror. He felt ignored by his party leadership when it came to the top candidate for the last election. In addition, he never allowed himself to be forced into party discipline and spoke out strictly against the right-wing populist Geert Wilders’ tolerance of a cabinet. Many people therefore saw him as bizarre and unpredictable. Nevertheless, he was repeatedly elected to parliament – through direct votes.

These could also be decisive in the next election. Polls already give him 46 out of 150 seats Daily Mirror writes. The “anti-establishment” image he has built makes him popular with voters from left to right, according to the news portal Euractiv. Omtzigt primarily attracts voters from the agrarian party BBB, the right-wing PVV and his former party CDA. However, he also managed to attract voters from the left-wing SP, the liberal VVD, the liberal D66 and the center-left alliance GL-PvdA. It is thanks to this broad coalition of voters that the NSC came first with 19-20 percent in the first two surveys after its founding.

Omtzigt’s motto is convincing – is it enough for the Dutch parliamentary elections?

However, it remains to be seen whether Omtzigt will be able to hold this heterogeneous electorate together once his political program becomes more concrete. So far, however, his plan seems promising. The experienced politician and his new party managed to channel social discontent without looking to the right, it was judged Friday. He derived the core theme of his election campaign, security of existence for everyone, directly from the constitution. According to Omtzigt, this is “the constitutional task of all MPs,” as he said in an interview for the Dutch daily newspaper Trouw emphasized. This task includes educational opportunities, a social housing market, affordable food and affordable energy prices.

The party founder described his set of values ​​to the newspaper as “conservative,” which for him also means being critical of individualism and neoliberalism. Respect for the constitution is also reflected in another point that is important to Omtzig: He is committed to ensuring that parliamentarians examine legislative proposals more thoroughly to ensure they are faithful to the constitution and to strengthen parliament’s self-confidence vis-à-vis the government. Together with his desire for reform, this seems to be popular with voters.

Nevertheless, forming a government could be difficult because the Dutch party landscape is extremely fragmented. The polls currently point to a neck-and-neck race. Who after the early elections on November 22nd the new government will form is still completely open. (tpn)