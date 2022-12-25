Young | Otso Qvick, 19, now tells why he will never move to the city

According to Ville Pöysä, who studied rural boys, rural boys don’t just go back to their home region, but staying there is a conscious and natural choice for many.

a bear Qvick sits at the kitchen table with the cap of the forest machinery company Ponsse firmly on his head. He rushes away from Pekko the dog, who persistently tries to beg for treats.

It is a Christmas morning in Pajuskylä of Pielavesi in Pohjois Savo. It is 16 degrees below zero outside and there is a thick layer of powdery snow. The kitchen window offers a view of the snow-covered lake, behind which the sun is trying to come out.

This is going to be a good day.

Even from this day, because in Otso Qvick’s opinion, all days in Pielaveti are the best.

Qvick is a 19-year-old forestry student who has lived his whole life in Pielavede. And that’s where he plans to stay.

“It was born here and it should be here,” he says.

“For me, this is probably the best possible place to live. I don’t want to leave Pielavedi anywhere. In my opinion, everything a person needs is here.”

That’s what we’re supposed to talk about now. About young men staying in the countryside to live.

From the countryside the population decreases. Young people move to cities. Especially rural girls move to cities to study and stay on that path. Most of the boys stay in their home region in the country.

It is often thought that boys who stay in the countryside get stuck at home and become stuck in their place.

“It’s not like that. It is a conscious and natural choice for many boys”, says the project researcher Ville Pöysä.

Pöysä has researched rural boys in his sociology dissertation completed at the University of Eastern Finland in the fall.

Pöysä followed the lives of seven growing-up boys for four years in a remote countryside in Eastern Finland. The boys were 14–19 years old at the time of the study.

According to Pöysä, leaving the boys in the countryside is not only drifting, but also a brave choice. According to him, youth is thought to include education and city life, which are also symbolically considered to be moving forward.

“Choosing sons to stay in the country goes against society’s general and rather middle-class expectations. It’s a very different choice compared to that,” says Pöysä.

“When it comes to moving away from the countryside, too much emphasis is placed on the fact that girls leave and boys stay. That there are only one kind of boys and one kind of girls. You have to remember that for some boys it’s a place they want to get away from. And not all girls want to leave there.”

a bear Qvick studies forestry at Savo vocational college in Siilinjärvi. He will graduate next spring as a forest machine driver.

“It was a clear choice even as a child. If there were local logging companies nearby, I went to ask the drivers if I could get a ride. I was able to be in the booth of the machine, and that gave me even more enthusiasm for the forest machine side,” he says.

“Big machines and being in the forest. I guess that’s the best thing about it. And forestry.”

Qvick also spends a large part of his free time in the forest. His main hobby is hunting. In autumn, he is involved in elk hunting. In addition, he hunts wild fowl, small game and hares.

“I go to the forest at least five days a week,” says Qvick.

Otso Qvick enjoys, among other things, hunting hares, small game and grouse. Often on hunting trips, Qvick’s dog, Pekko, a rough-haired German Shepherd, is a companion.

He lives with his parents and youngest brother in a detached house in Pajuskylä in Pielavesi, about ten kilometers from the center of Pielavesi.

Qvicki’s father works as an agricultural knitter and his mother works in a flower shop. Two older brothers have already moved in on their own. Otso Qvick plans to get his own apartment after the army.

In his free time In addition to hunting, Pielavetäläinen spends time with his friends. Many of them are childhood friends. Young men go fishing and hang out in the villages.

In Pielaveti, young people gather in the youth space in the center and in the summer at the beach. There are plenty of acquaintances in the gathering places of the youth, because in the municipality of 4,200 inhabitants, approximately all young people know each other.

Rural According to Pöysä, who studied the boys, there are many traditionally considered masculine activities in the countryside. There is repairing mopeds, cars and machines, hunting and fishing, which are meaningful activities for many boys.

The life of the boys studied by Pöysä in the remote countryside was very social despite the long distances. The boys spent time with their friends hanging out in garages and villages. They moped, drove and played computer games together over the Internet.

According to him, the boys who stay in the country settle in a familiar place and community when they grow up. They find the whole found there to be meaningful: a home, friends, hobbies and work that was offered in the country.

a bear Qvick has done other jobs in addition to forest work.

He got his first summer job at the age of ten from a neighbor, where he used to mow the lawn. After that, he did, among other things, barn work on the farm and repaired forest machinery as a maintenance assistant. Before Christmas, he helped a relative in maintenance work at a cardboard factory.

However, the work of recent times has mainly been work in my own field, i.e. clearing and planting the forest and working on the controls of the forest machine. He plans to support himself with forestry work in Pielaveti.

“There is definitely work. And when I also do forest maintenance work, there are enough of them,” says Qvick.

Ville According to Pöysä, rural boys grow up in the traditional model of a working man.

Living in the countryside often requires initiative and creativity, as many of society’s services are far away. In everyday problem situations, you can’t wait for a professional to come and help.

“The boys have grown up to repair and solve problems together. At a young age, they have already learned the way of working that comes up with solutions themselves. Later, they also see it as the future of an adult man,” says Pöysä.

In Pöysä’s study, the self-employment of rural men was also a source of pride in the minds of boys moving from the country to the city.

“The boys talked about how the townspeople are different. That if a car breaks down in the city, the tow truck is the first to be called,” says Pöysä.

a bear Qvicki is amused by the idea of ​​calling a tow truck to Pajuskylä. When the car breaks down, the first thing to do is of course to point it out to a friend.

Take Qvick at home at the kitchen table. In the summer, he will join the army and after that plans to move from his parents to his own apartment.

He knows what kind of life is available in the countryside and what activity it often means. Qvick likes it, but he understands that it’s not for everyone.

“There are good hobby opportunities and friends here. There is a good bouncy spirit here, and everyone gets along well here. Everyone is like-minded. Actually, those with a different spirit go to that city when they don’t like being here. The friends are also like-minded, study the same fields and have the same hobbies”, Qvick thinks.

The young man’s wish is also to find a girlfriend and a future wife who is ready to share her life with him in Pielaveti.

“I don’t know where I’ll find it, but I guess it will come up when it comes.”

Although Qvick’s future plans include forest work and life in Pielavede, another option also lingers in his mind. It is related to the army period.

In the summer, Qvick will go to Onttola, Kontiolahti, to complete his military service in the Border Jaeger Company of the North Karelia Border Guard. If there are opportunities for the Border and Coast Guard School and a job as a border guard, Qvick is ready to change his plans.

The job would be pleasant, because as a border guard he would be able to move in the forest. However, Pielavesi is so in the middle of Finland that one would have to move out of there. But not to the city. He doesn’t want to go there.

“Too many people, terrible weather and bad weather”, says Otso Qvick.

“I don’t dream of moving to the city and I certainly won’t dream of it. You can visit there if you need to.”