Young | Organizations in trouble: No facilities can be found for free youth sports

There would be more demand for low-threshold activities aimed at young people than events can be organized at the moment.

in Helsinki has a dire situation on his hands. Young people have a crying shortage of free and interesting things to do in the evenings and weekends. The good thing is that there are activities available, but here comes the problem: there is no room.

Coordinator It was Marko knows this challenge to the core. Marko is one of the organizers of Yökoris organized by Helsinki NMKY.

In the summer, Yökoris events are organized around the city dozens of times a week. There is rarely a shortage of space when playing outside.

But since the Finnish summer is short, Marko has a big problem on his hands for a large part of the year. Where can you find facilities for activities that are in huge demand among young people?

Helsinki the city’s sports services manage space reservations for the city’s sports facilities, i.e. schools and for example Kisahalli and Liikuntamylly. The use of the facilities is heavily subsidized, which means it is very affordable for users.

According to Marko, the budget of Yökoris, which operates with Stea funding, does not depend on space rentals for private halls, but outside the summer, the operation depends on the city’s sports facilities. Other organizations that organize activities for young people also have similar experiences of struggling with room reservations.

In practice, events are organized whenever the hall is free, says Marko. According to Marko’s estimate, 60–80 young people have come to the weekly beauty events organized at Liikuntamylly in Myllypuro.

“The events that are organized are always very full.”

Yökoris is a low-threshold activity and free hobby for young people.

The purpose of the activity is to offer young people sensible things to do in their free time, strengthen social skills and integrate young people with an immigrant background into society. The activity is intended for all young people in the capital region.

According to Marko, there is a particularly high demand for the activity in Eastern Helsinki. However, the location is secondary, as young people move actively throughout the city.

“The most important thing is that you get a place,” says Marko.

Helsinki the foreman of the space reservation team of the city’s sports services Miika Kyllönen according to the city is well aware of the challenges of space needs.

“This is an eternal situation, that we want more shifts.”

Larger gymnasiums, which some schools have for example, are particularly popular. On the other hand, there is less demand for small gyms, which is why the booking situation is surprisingly empty when looking at the whole. Many halls are also empty on weekends.

According to Kyllönen, one problem is that information about smaller sports facilities does not necessarily reach its potential target groups, such as höntsä enthusiast groups.

According to Kyllönen, exercise services’ own facilities, such as Liikuntamylly, are particularly popular.

According to Marko, the reservation system used by the city also makes it difficult to reserve spaces, which is difficult to use from the user’s point of view.

“Yes, it is hard,” says Kyllönen.

According to Kyllönen, the city is currently surveying options for a new system or renewing the current system.

School gymnasiums and the facilities of Liikuntamylly or Pallomylly, for example, are currently used by several clubs that organize sports activities. However, the guided exercise they offer is rarely free.

Correction 11.11. 8:08 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, the name of the Yökoris organizer is Olsi Marko, not Marko Orsi.