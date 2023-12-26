Researchers have identified a wide range of risk factors for dementia with juvenile onset. The findings challenge the idea that genetics is the sole cause of the condition, laying the foundation for new prevention strategies.

The results of research were published in JAMA Neurology.

Young-onset dementia: here's what the new study revealed

The large-scale study of young-onset dementia identified 15 risk factors, similar to those for late-onset dementia. For the first time, they indicate that it may be possible to reduce the risk of young-onset dementia by targeting health and lifestyle factors.

Relatively little research has been conducted on young-onset dementia, although globally there are approximately 370,000 new cases of young-onset dementia each year.

New research from the University of Exeter and Maastricht University followed more than 350,000 participants aged under 65 across the UK from the UK Biobank study. The team assessed a wide range of risk factors ranging from genetic predispositions to lifestyle and environmental influences.

The study revealed that lower levels of formal education, lower socioeconomic status, genetic variation, lifestyle factors such as alcohol use disorder and social isolation, and health problems including alcohol deficiency vitamin D, depression, stroke, hearing impairment, and heart disease significantly increase the risk of young-onset dementia.

Professor David Llewellyn from the University of Exeter highlighted the importance of the findings, saying: “This groundbreaking study illustrates the crucial role of international collaboration and big data in advancing our understanding of dementia. There is still much to learn in our ongoing mission to prevent, identify and treat dementia in all its forms in a more targeted way.”

“This is the largest and most robust study of its kind ever conducted. Interestingly, for the first time it reveals that we may be able to take action to reduce the risk of this debilitating condition by targeting a number of different factors.”

Dr Stevie Hendriks, a researcher at Maastricht University, said: “Young-onset dementia has a very serious impact, because those affected usually still have jobs, children and busy lives. The cause is often assumed to be genetic, but for many people we don't know exactly what the cause is. This is why in this study we also wanted to investigate other risk factors.”

Sebastian Köhler, professor of neuroepidemiology at Maastricht University, said: “We already knew from research on people who develop dementia in later life that there are a number of modifiable risk factors. In addition to physical factors, mental health also plays an important role, including avoiding chronic stress, loneliness and depression. The fact that this is also evident in young-onset dementia surprised me and may offer opportunities to reduce risk in this group too.”

Dr Janice Ranson, Senior Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, said: “Our research breaks new ground in identifying that the risk of young-onset dementia can be reduced. We believe this could herald a new era in interventions to reduce new cases.” of this condition.”

Dr Leah Mursaleen, head of clinical research at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: “We are seeing a transformation in understanding the risk of dementia and, potentially, how to reduce it at both an individual and societal level. In recent years, there has been growing consensus that dementia is linked to 12 specific modifiable risk factors such as smoking, blood pressure and hearing loss. It is now accepted that up to four in 10 cases of dementia worldwide are linked to these factors.”

“This pioneering study sheds important and much-needed light on factors that may influence the risk of young-onset dementia. This begins to fill an important gap in our knowledge. It will be important to build on these findings in larger studies.”