Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) activated this afternoon the Dawn Protocol for the disappearance of the young Maria del Carmen Aguilar Angulo Shelter, 20 years oldwho lives in Colonia Militar, in the city of Guamúchil and was last seen on Monday, January 24.

Relatives of the young woman pointed out in the report to the Prosecutor’s Office that at the time of her disappearance she was wearing a white shirt, a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

María del Carmen is of average complexion, 1.60 meters tall, straight dark brown hair, dark complexion, medium brown eyes, bushy eyebrows, medium-sized mouth, thick lips and a small nose. As a particular sign, she wears a silver-colored nose piercing.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests that the general public, in case of knowing any information that leads to its location, contact the telephone numbers 800 890 90 92 and 667 716 70 90.