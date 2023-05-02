A large part of paranormal activities take place in the workplace, according to legends, most say that it is because they are built in places that were cemeteries, however, many do not believe in it, this time we present a viral case of what caught on security cameras a young man.

The boy who was the protagonist of the paranormal activity, when he found himself at work, experienced inexplicable moments, which is why he called the event as: “worst scare of my life”, after capturing a chilling moment being ‘alone’.

It was through the TikTok social network, where David Pinedabeing in an office in Colombia, spread on his account ‘DavidPinedaVa’, the moment of terror that was recorded thanks to the security cameras.

The young man was in front of the desk when the strange and fearful moment began, which he would have liked to be a lie, but the scene left everyone in shock, since many believe it could be a supposed ghost.

During the clip the young man was shown working, when he noticed a supposed paranormal presence, he heard a cup fall, for which he went in search of a broom, since he wanted to pick up the debris, for which, at the moment of fright, it immediately went viral.

Along with the video that gave many the creeps, the boy highlighted: “I don’t want to work alone so late anymore. Take a good look at the full video: they throw my coffee cup at me and move my chair. I tried to find a logical explanation, but after watching the video I got the chills again.”