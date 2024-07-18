Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki (34) dies tragically during one of his performances. © Screenshot: Instagram/sasaki.cantor

A concert in Brazil comes to a terrible end: the young singer dies from an electric shock during the performance.

Salinópolis – A singer died during a concert, right on stage: Ayres Sasaki (34) died of an electric shock during a performance. According to reports, a drenched fan was the reason why the electricity flowed through the singer.

The fan hugged Sasaki while he was playing the guitar and came into contact with a cable. Sasaki immediately fainted. The concert took place on Saturday (July 13, 2024) in a hotel in the coastal town of Salinópolis in the state of Pará.

Singer dies on stage: Brazilian musician receives an electric shock while playing guitar

According to the newspaper Para Daily He was apparently playing his guitar when the electric shock set in. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but without success.

According to the Civil Police, the death is currently being investigated by the local police station, which has requested forensic examinations and will interview witnesses. Ayres’ body has been sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Castanhal for forensic examination.

Shock after death of Ayres Sasaki: Widow thanks grieving fans

Sasaki leaves behind a wife. The two had married just eleven months ago. “I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer in this difficult time that we are going through. It is not up to us to understand God’s plans, but it is certain that his will is always good, perfect and pleasing,” said Mariana Sasaki.

She asked people to “keep praying.” She also spoke about her financial situation: “Our livelihood will come from God, prayers, friends and family. I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as soon as I feel better I will respond to each one. Thank you.”

Ayres Sasaki is dead: “Super charismatic guy”

The Solar Hotel, where the tragedy occurred, also announced on social media that it had supported the artist’s family. “We are fully dedicated to supporting your family and taking the necessary precautions. We offer you all the support you need during this difficult time. We reiterate our commitment to work with the relevant authorities to provide the necessary clarifications,” the statement said.

Musician colleagues and friends mourn the loss of Ayres Sasaki. He was a “super charismatic guy” with “incredible talent”. A friend and musician praised Sasaki as the best singer and guitarist in Belém. He was a “great and attentive friend”, Adriano Freitas told the newspaper Oh Glovo.

Ayres Sasaki was not only a musician, but also an architect

Ayres Sasaki worked as a musician and architect in the city of Aurora, also in the state of Pará. He was also a participant in the reality show called “A voz da noite” by Speech TV from Belém.

The singer of the band Crazytown also died recently. There is initial speculation about the cause of death. (cgsc)