The economic effort required for a young person to acquire free housing in the Region of Murcia at the end of 2022 was equivalent to 38.9% of their monthly salary, the fourth lowest figure in the country, while the state average amounted to 60.7%. .

This is clear from the new edition of the Emancipation Observatory prepared by the Spanish Youth Council (CJE), which also points out that the proportion of emancipated young people in the Region was established in the second semester of last year in 18 .7%, almost three points above the state average.

During this period, the working conditions of the young population of the Region were “very similar” to those of Spain as a whole in terms of activity, employment or temporary employment, although there was a lower proportion of part-time shifts and, on the other hand, hand, a greater risk of overqualification, underemployment and unskilled jobs.

The study reveals that if young people in the Community managed to emancipate themselves in a higher proportion than in most autonomous communities during the second semester of 2022, it was, among other reasons, because “very few” worked with temporary contracts and because they accumulated a certain seniority in the same job.

In addition, when they managed to leave the family home, it was more frequent that they did so by acquiring a home through a mortgage loan.

The emancipation barrier exceeds 30 years



In Spain as a whole, the average age of emancipation in Spain has exceeded thirty, standing at 30.3 years. In addition, the number of emancipated young people during the second semester of 2022 has stagnated at 15.9%, twice the European average, which stands at 31.9%. .

The report also warns about issues such as the high cost of rent, difficulties in accessing housing, mental health and age ranges, with women emancipating earlier.

In the case of salary and housing, a young person would have to dedicate 83.7% of their net annual salary to rent alone. In this way, the authors of the study specify that, although the average salary of a young person has risen by 4.6%, to 13,079.19 net euros per year (or 1,089.93 net euros per month), the price of rental housing did so by 7.55%. Thus, the average rent for a home is 912 euros.