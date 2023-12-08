Young mothers | Katja Sorvali became a grandmother at the age of 39: “I haven’t pushed my children to go to college”

Female energy in four generations: 65-year-old great-grandmother Sirkka Keinänen (right), 48-year-old grandmother Katja Sorvali (center), 27-year-old mother Jasmin Pakarinen and in front Jasmin’s 7-year-old daughter Helmiina Pakarinen.

In Sirkka Keinänen’s youth, contraception was hardly talked about, and she got pregnant at the age of 16. At the age of 36, she became a grandmother. In the Keinänen family, motherhood has been arranged at a young age, and it has been good. Yet young mothers still face prejudice.

Pboo boo boo boo In this female foursome, the conversation is so loud that it’s hard to catch a turn. We remember childhood summers, school years, teenage years, the factory town… We laugh and sometimes we almost cry.

Koo has four generations: 65-year-old great-grandmother Sirkka Keinänena 48-year-old grandmother Katja Sorvalia 27-year-old mother Jasmin Pakarinen and as a continuation of the group, Jasmin’s 7-year-old daughter Helmiina Pakarinen.