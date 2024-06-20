38-year-old takes his own life by throwing himself from the window of his apartment: his partner registered in the register of suspects

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the night between Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th June in the center of Milan. A 38 years old she took her own life by throwing herself from the window of her apartment and the officers decided to include her partner in the register of suspects.

The woman who worked in one well-known auction house, it fell from a height of approximately 10 metres. When the emergency services arrived, alerted by the man himself, unfortunately there was nothing left for her to do and they had no choice but to note her death.

According to information released by some local media, the emergency call arrived at 6am on Tuesday 18 June. Precisely from the apartment located in via Palermo, in the center of Milan. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter was in the house and also their children from another relationship, who are around 20 years old.

The companion was upset, but once the officers entered the house they found themselves faced with a heartbreaking scene. The investigations revealed that the two had been together for a short time left and that she had decided to report him for beatings and also for custody of their little girl. But it would seem that in recent times they had become closer again.

The investigations into the death of the 38-year-old and what emerged from the check in the house

In fact, that evening too he was at home with the woman. From the investigations it would have emerged that an argument would have broken out between the two quarrel and which would then get worse when the children went to sleep. In the apartment the investigators would have found dirty glasses and empty alcohol bottles.

However, it is not clear why, but the 38-year-old suddenly would thrown out the window of the house falling from a height of about 10 meters into the courtyard of his building. When the man called for help she was in shock, but for her he was no longer there nothing more to do.

The officers eventually decided to register their companion in the register of suspects for the crime of incitement to take one’s own life. They did it as a matter of course, to also allow him to appoint his party consultants. In the next few hours they will also perform an autopsy on the body.