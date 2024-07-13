The community of Columbus, Ohio is mourning the loss of Alexa Stakely, a 26-year-old mother. The woman was hit and killed by thieves who were trying to steal her car with her six-year-old son inside. The dramatic episode occurred in the early hours of Thursday night, as Stakely was returning home from a night shift as a waitress.

Tragic Carjacking Attempt in Columbus: 26-Year-Old Mom Dies

According to the reconstruction of the police of Columbus, Stakely had gone to the babysitter’s house around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to pick up her son. After strapping the sleeping child into the car seat of her Honda CR-V and leaving the car running, she returned to the babysitter’s house to get the child’s things. At that point, she noticed her car was backing up with someone in the driver’s seat.

Desperate, Stakely ran to the car, begging the man behind the wheel to stop. However, the thief continued running and hit her, causing her to hit her head hard on the ground. Transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, she died from her injuries at 8:43 a.m.

The thieves abandoned the vehicle not far from the scene of the accident, probably after they noticed the presence of the child inside. Fortunately, the little boy did not suffer any physical harm and remained asleep throughout the whole incident.

Ohio police are now searching for two male suspects believed to be the perpetrators of the theft ended in tragedy. Eyewitnesses saw two men flee north past where Stakely was down, jump a fence and escape into a nearby apartment complex. That same morning, surveillance video captured a group of men who were looking into apartments in the area, a block away from the scene of the incident. Two of these men matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

Alexa Stakely is a young mother who lost her life in a desperate attempt to protect her son. The police continue their investigation to bring those responsible to justice, while the city gathers around the victim’s family in this moment of immense grief.