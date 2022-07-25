On the car, in addition to Vanessa Carta, also her husband and little Jeremy, the son of only 3 months, saved thanks to a pile of hay

An absolute drama happened in the late afternoon yesterday, Sunday 24 July, in Gioia dei Marsi, in the province of L’Aquila. Vanessa Carta, a young mother of only 31, died following the terrible accident in which the car in which she was traveling with her husband and her 3-month-old son was involved. The latter survived the impact.

A stroke of sleepprobably, it was the cause of the terrible accident that occurred just before 20:00 last night in Pescina, a small town located in the Marsica, a few kilometers from L’Aquila.

Herbert Pennacchioa 30-year-old gas station attendant, was driving his Fiat Panda and was driving back to his home wife Vanessa and their newborn baby, the little one Jeremyonly 3 months.

For reasons still being investigated, but most likely due to a fall asleep, the man has lost control of the car. The latter went off the road and bumped into the reinforced concrete fence of a private home.

The impact was devastating and the car was reduced to a pile of metal sheets. Both parents have remained woundedwhile the small Jeremythrown out of a window, remained completely unharmedhaving ended up on a haystack not far away.

For Vanessa Carta there was nothing to do

Some passers-by who had witnessed the terrible accident suffered emergency services alerted with a call to the single emergency number. The arrival of the ambulances it was timely and the doctors immediately took the three family members and transported them to the nearby hospital in Avezzano.

Unfortunately, for Vanessa Carta, there was no nothing to do. The very serious traumas reported in the impact resulted in his death during transport to the Marsican hospital.

The news of the death of the young mother arrived immediately in the village, ad Aschiwhere she and her husband Herbert had been living for some time in the house they had lovingly renovated.

Vanessa was originally from Joy of the Marsi, another small town in Marsica, where sadness and despair have spread in the same way. Mayor Gianluca Alfonsi he said he was destroyed by this tragedy and has already announced that for the day of the funeral, the city ​​mourning.