From: Julia Volkenand

At an incredibly young age, a young woman becomes pregnant for the ninth time. She shares her story on social media.

Munich – When it comes to family planning, opinions differ – as with so many things. For some, a childless life is the only true way, while others would like to bring two or three children into the world in the classic way. For still others, a family can never be big enough. Of course, it often depends on your own circumstances. For Angie, motherhood began earlier than for most people. By the time she was 19, she had had a positive pregnancy test seven times. Similar to a 33-year-old American woman who already has twelve children. Hard to imagine for many people.

Pregnant nine times until the age of 21 – young woman is looking forward to her next baby

Today the young woman is 21 years old and out of her seven pregnancies, three children remained. Now she is expecting baby number four with husband Jordon, like the British one Sun reported. Angie was pregnant for the first time when she was just 15 years old. Despite many warnings from friends and family, the couple decided to keep the baby. At 16, Angie married her daughter’s father and the two are still a couple today. At 17, baby number two came, a son.

Then tragedy struck: the couple lost five consecutive pregnancies to miscarriages. A hard blow for the young parents. The third baby was not born until 2022. Finally, the details of Angie’s pregnancies cannot be verified, but there is nothing to indicate that it was fake.

On their YouTubechannel, Angie tells us about her story, about how she met her husband at a birthday party and was already expecting a child a few months later. And that even though she was using contraception. The 21-year-old remembers that the reactions to the news were not only positive.

Hate on the Internet for a large family: Angie is still looking forward to the baby

“There was a lot of anger, shock and disappointment.” In a YouTube video by Truly She also reports a lot of negative criticism online. Because Angie shares her life with her followers on YouTube – on which she has at least 140,000 followers – and Instagram. She regrets that trolls and critics have sent her many hateful comments.

But on her own channel She also insists that age alone does not make one a good parent. She admits that she is afraid of having another miscarriage. But she is also incredibly happy about the fourth baby. Angie seems to find a spiritual sister in Christina, who at 23 is already a mother of eleven.