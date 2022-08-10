Tragedy in Reggio Emilia, a 36-year-old mother found lifeless in the cellar of the building: she leaves behind a child

A real thriller that came out on the afternoon of Monday 8 August. A young woman mom of suns 36 years old, was found lifeless in the cellar of her home, but her death dates back to at least three days earlier. The agents are now hard at work figuring out what happened.

All are still being examined by the police hypothesis on this sad story. The woman left behind a very young girl and all of her family.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in afternoon of Monday 7 August. Precisely in the house where the girl lived in via Cassano, a Reggio Emilia.

The woman of origin Moroccan, he lived in that condominium with his parents, his sister and his little girl. She was missing for three days and no one had any news from him.

In the end, however, the tragic epilogue came out on the afternoon of Monday 7 August. It is not yet clear how this is possible, but some of her family members do found now lifeless in cellar of the building, which is under renovation.

The coroner who intervened on the spot could not help but ascertain his deathbut from a first examination on the body it would seem that his death dates back to at least 3 days before.

The investigation of the 36-year-old mother found dead in the cellar

From what the local newspaper reports Reggio Eveningnear the body the officers found a rat poison. For this reason the most accredited hypothesis is that his death occurred for a suicide.

In addition to the police officers, the scientific. There are so many answers to which investigators must find an answer. It is still unclear whether family members have whether or not he was reported missingin the days they have not heard from him.

All the hypothesis they are still being examined by the police. However, the agents are waiting for further assurance the autopsy expected in the next few hours.