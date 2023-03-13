Drama in Orbetello, victim of an accident with her scooter, Samanta Rossi is found dead in a canal

A heartbreaking awakening is what the inhabitants of Orbetello, a municipality in the province of Grosseto, found themselves facing. Sadly a 42 year old young mum called Samantha Rossiwas found lifeless in a canal, with her moped nearby.

At the moment all are in progress investigations of the case, but for now the possibility that it remained seems plausible involved in a serious accident.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place during the night between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March. Precisely in the area of bedroomin a stretch of road that connects Orbetello Scalo and Ansedonia, in the province of Grosseto.

Samantha worked as waitress in that country and thanks to her profession, she was well known. She also had a son only 14 years old.

That evening, most likely, he had just finished work and was returning to home. It was about one in the morning. Suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, he lost control of his vehicle.

He was on his scooter when he is ended up in a canal which runs along the roadway. Unfortunately he lost his life, most likely for drowning. When she was found, it was already too late.

The discovery of the body of Samanta Rossi

A passer-by, upon noticing the scooter on the ground on the side of the road, stopped immediately a check. However, that’s when he saw the body of the woman in the canal.

The desperate started immediately alarm to the police and also to the health workers. The doctors intervened on the spot, but they were unable to do anything for the young woman, except to ascertain her excruciating death.

The firefighters, who have worked for a long time, also intervened recover the body. At the moment the hypothesis of the accident seems to be that more plausiblebut in the meantime the investigators are carrying out all the investigations, to exclude other possibilities.