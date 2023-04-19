The autopsy exam will be able to tell why Martina Gaeta died

To unravel the mystery of Martina Gaeta’s death, the mother found lifeless in Castel del Rio at a friend’s housethe prosecutor has already authorised the autopsy on his body. Only in this way will it be possible to know what happened to the young woman and what are the causes of her death. Of Abruzzo origins, she had been living in the Bologna area with her family for some time now.

There Prosecutor of the Republic of Bologna ordered an autopsy on the body of the 30-year-old mother. The woman was found lifeless a few days ago in a house in Castel del Rio. She is originally from Santa Maria Imbaro, in the province of Chieti, it seems that she had had drug problems in the past.

According to what emerged, in fact, the 30-year-old mother was a former drug addict, who was following a course of treatment at the community “Il Sorriso” of Fontanelicea Residential Therapeutic Community for the recovery of subjects affected by pathologies of addiction to drugs and alcohol in the province of Bologna.

On Easter days, the woman was at the home of a friend, a 40-year-old man originally from Molise. Here she passed away on 12 April. The 118 personnel tried to help her, but there was nothing they could do for her.

The Carabinieri have not found drugs or alcohol at home, but they confiscated medicines and a cell phone, to try to clarify the causes that led to his sudden death.

Surely the autopsy examination will be able to reveal the causes of death. To get the first results, however, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bologna will have to wait a few weeks.

The Carabinieri have already listened to some of Martina Gaeta’s acquaintances. Like, for example, the man who was hosting her in those days. And in whose apartment she was found dead.