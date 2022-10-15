Nicole Barnes found dead in her home at 29: her little daughter was close to the body

A heartbreaking story is what happened in the last few days in the city of Huyton, in England. Nicole Barnes a 29-year-old mother was found in her lifeless home, but the cause of her death still seems to be unknown.

The husband, shocked by the news, wanted to specify that his wife was up to that day healthy and who has never had any health problems. Now he will be alone the autopsy carried out on the body to give further confirmation.

The events took place a few days ago, in the home of the family located in Huyton. That morning Nicole woke up as usual and accompanied her 4 children to school.

At about 11.30 in the morning she went to pick up the youngest one, Delilah. Only a short time later she was due to return to the institution to take back her older children, but since the teacher did not see her coming, she alerted the husband.

The man promptly asked his friend for help Gem. The latter went promptly to the house, but it was at this point that she made it sad discovery.

Nicole was lifeless on the sofa and her daughter was next to her, watching over the body. While waiting for help to arrive, the woman tried to revive her for a long time, but the doctors who intervened could not help but ascertain his death.

The agony of Nicole Barnes’s husband

The investigators have decided to dispose the autopsy on the body and only the results of this test will give further answers. Unfortunately Nicole leaves 4 children, one of them is suffering from autism. The husband lost his job just the previous week. In fact, now he finds himself alone and with children to raise. Craig Sharnock in an interview he stated:

Before his loss he was fit and healthy. She was an amazing mom, she did everything for them. She was the best parent of the couple.