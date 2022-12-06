Drama in Rome, the 48-year-old woman who had an accident with her scooter died while she was in the parking lot of the shopping center

Her name was Silvia, she worked as a prison guard and was a mother of 2 children. Unfortunately though, the 48-year-old woman was involved in a serious accident while riding her scooter, did not survive. She passed away a few hours after being admitted to the hospital.

His colleagues and friends, as soon as the news spread throughout the city, took action to start one fundraiser. The purpose is just to to help the family, affected by the sudden loss.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 4.30 pm on Sunday 4 December. Precisely at the parking lot on the fourth floor of the mall East Romewhich is located in the capital.

From what has transpired so far, the woman was riding his scooter. She was on the top floor and most likely trying to get out on her way home.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he lost control of his vehicle on two wheels. She would end up against the barriers placed for protection.

Unfortunately due to the collision, it was bumped from the vehicle and fell several meters. Passers-by who witnessed the scene launched promptly the alarm to the sanitary ware.

The death of the 48-year-old woman, who fell from the parking lot

The doctors arrived on the spot in a few minutes, but Silvia’s situation appeared a lot serious right away. Hoping to be able to save her, they rushed her to a nearby hospital.

However, a few hours after the fight, he exhaled his own last breath. The bruises reported were too serious and the doctors’ attempts were useless.

From what emerged the young mother had only withdrawn that scooter a few days before. She was happy to have it. Everyone described her as a sensitive and sweet person, a loving mother and a special colleague. They chose to start a fundraiser for children affected by the sudden loss.