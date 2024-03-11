The mystery behind the death of Giulia Erdas, the 40-year-old mother who died in a mysterious accident: the car she was driving was not hers

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Sunday 10 March, along state road 131, which connects the north and south of Sardinia. Unfortunately, a young mother of three little girls, Giulia Erdas he lost his life at just 40 years old, due to a violent impact.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand what happened. There are so many points which do not explain why the woman was driving this car and above all how the accident occurred.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place in the evening of Sunday 10 March. Precisely along the state road 131, which connects the north and south of Sardinia, between the municipalities of Mogoro and Sardara. The 40-year-old who lived in the Morgongiori area was the mother of 3 little girls and from what her family says, she was going through a very difficult time. delicate.

That evening he was driving one Ford C-Max which wasn't his. When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, he would have skidded and eventually he would have finished his run against the barriers that line the road. However, from the first investigations on the car there would be no signs that would suggest obstacles sudden and would not appear to be there other vehicles involved.

The investigations into the death of Giulia Erdas: what doesn't add up about what happened

Passers-by soon became alarmed to see the car in those conditions. For this reason they immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who soon arrived on site. However, they couldn't do anything for the woman, except to note her death.

The officers who arrived on site are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. From what the local newspaper writes, theSardinian Unionwhile walking through the streets of Mongogiori, he would have found the car with the keys inside and decided to go for a tour.

He left behind three small daughters and from what the same local newspaper writes, he was experiencing a moment of great fragility. Many in these hours are trying to show condolences and closeness to his loved ones.