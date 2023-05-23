He crashes his car and loses his life instantly: Patrizia Gambatesa, 42, died in front of the eyes of her young children

A devastating tragedy that shocked a family and an entire community, that of Orsara di Puglia, in the Foggia area. Saturday afternoon, Patricia Gambatesa, a 42-year-old woman and mother of two small children, lost her life following a bad road accident in which she was involved. In the car with her also her two little children, who fortunately came out of the crash unharmed or almost.

A weekend tragic regarding people who have lost their lives as a result of ugly accidents road. In the Caserta area, for example, in two accidents which took place in Marcianise and Castel Volturno, Augusto Pedana and Roberto De Micco died.

They had respectively 38 and 69 years old. One was an entrepreneur, the other was a general in the Italian Air Force.

Also on Saturday afternoon, but in the province of Foggia, another very violent accident cost the life of a woman from only 42 years oldPatrizia Gambatesa, originally from and resident of Orsara of Puglia.

The young mother lost control of the car, went off the road and crashed into a guard rail. For her, every rescue attempt proved in vain.

The rescuers of the 118 and the Fire Brigade intervened on the spot, who unfortunately were unable to nothing to save her.

Rocco and Paolo, her parents, traveled with her two little childrenwho fortunately survived the tragedy, but who witnessed the disappearance of their mother.

Condolences for the death of Patrizia Gambatesa

The news of Patrizia’s sudden and untimely death spread in a short time, provoking pain and discomfort throughout the communitywhere the woman was known and well liked by all.

Heartbreaking the press release issued by Mario Simonellimayor of Orsara:

The loss of a young life is a huge tragedy for the whole Community, on behalf of which I express my deepest condolences to the family for the tragic death of Patrizia. A worker, wife and mother of two children, Patrizia was 42 years old and was a person appreciated and well liked by all. We join in the pain of her family, her friends, all the people who knew her and loved her.

The funeral was celebrated yesterday, Monday 22 May, in the church of San Nicola di Bari in Orsara di Puglia. On the same day, the mayor proclaimed the city ​​mourning.