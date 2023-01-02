He was called Paula Almeida the 37-year-old mom, originally from Brazil, which is died in the Mantua hospital after hospitalization. The woman, who leaves behind two small girls, according to the health facility, would have left voluntarily, but her husband denies this version, while the prosecutor’s office investigates.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, it was not the first time that the woman had presented herself in hospital, complaining of various pains. The mother of two girls aged 2 and 6 felt ill again last Wednesday.

That day she had managed to book a paid MRI scan, to understand why she had been sick for days left arm and chest. But she never got around to carrying it out, predeceasing her of still unknown causes.

Paula Almeida had also returned to the hospital on the night between 27 and 28 December, after a series of attacks due to chest and left arm pain, when they admitted her to the emergency room, subjecting her to a drip of anxiolytic. According to the doctors, the woman then left the health facility, but her husband denies her version.

According to the man, the woman would have called him to tell her that he was done and could come back for her. But this does not clarify whether the doctors had discharged her or if she wanted them to go home.

In the case of Paula Almeida, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against unknown persons with the hypothesis of a manslaughter crime, to understand what happened on the night between 27 and 28 December last in the emergency room of Mantua.

The woman’s family, in mourning for this serious loss, has already appointed a lawyer, the lawyer Davide Pini, to follow the investigation. While Dr. Vito Cirielli, expert witness, has already witnessed the autopsy on the woman’s body, conducted by Professor Andrea Verzeletti of Brescia.