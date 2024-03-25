Rosy Bella died at the age of 36 from a bad illness, shortly before passing away she wanted to make the last phone call to her mother

Some truly sad news has arrived in the last few hours and concerns a 36-year-old mother called Rosy Bella. Unfortunately, she passed away forever in the early morning of Saturday 23 March, after an illness left her no escape.

There are so many people saddened and shocked by this loss. In fact they wanted to remember her with heartbreaking posts on social media. The thing that shocked her the most was the last phone call from her wife to her mother, a few hours before her death.

Rosy Bella was a mother of 36 years oldwho discovered during the pandemic that she was suffering from a bad bad. From that moment she began to fight with all her heart to overcome it, but in this last period her condition had worsened drastically and in fact they decided to hospitalize her in the Hospice local, for the treatment of the case.

The woman had moved with her family from Sicily, to Castelfidardo. Here he had found work in the Tescar company of Osimo, which produces drills. He had two children Ilaria and Nicolas. She passed away forever in the early morning of Saturday 23 March. However, shortly before losing her life, she did thelast call to his mother, to book a visit.

The pain of Rosy Bella's brother, for her passing

Obviously this story didn't just break the hearts of his family, but also those of the whole family community. In fact, many are remembering her with words of affection and sweetness. The same brother Andrewwhen speaking about her he said: