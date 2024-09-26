Some interventions may seem low risk and hide almost no pitfalls, yet we should not be too surprised and some news from the world bring some examples with the exact opposite outcome. Alice Webb, a 34-year-old woman, in fact, died this week, exactly last Monday, at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after a aesthetic intervention.

The woman reportedly died as a result of problems that occurred after a Brazilian facelift. buttocksThis would be the first death in the UK linked to this type of cosmetic surgery.

The local police have now confirmed that they have started an investigationinvestigation to shed light on the matter and arrested two people. The two arrested, in fact the authors of the cosmetic operation, are said to be the surgeon responsible for the operation and the assistant, accused of manslaughter.

Alice, according to the BBC, was a beautician living in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire. The woman, a mother of five children, the eldest of whom is 15 and the youngest is 7, leaves behind a large family in pain and sadness.

According to the reconstruction provided by law enforcement, the emergency services were alerted on September 23, after the woman showed signs of illness. The illness would have come precisely because of “a previous cosmetic surgery”. Transferred to the hospital, she was declared dead the following morning. “The investigation, conducted by the serious crimes investigation team, is still ongoing. The people arrested have been released on bail”, the police announced.

The woman’s husband, through a touching post on Facebook, wanted to express his gratitude to relatives and friends for the support received. The message also includes a request for respect in a delicate moment like this. “Please be careful in the words you use, especially for the sake of our five children. Avoid unnecessary questions.”

What was this Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) that the woman underwent? It is a treatment which aims to increase the volume and roundness of the buttocks through the injection of body fat or fillers. Although legal, some English municipalities have banned a company from performing the treatment, due to the risks associatedincluding blood clots, sepsis and tissue necrosis. Save Face, the organization that certifies professionals of these aesthetic treatments, has reported a “worrying increase” in complaints related to BBL. “Without immediate intervention, we fear that there will be more victims,” the organization said in a statement.

