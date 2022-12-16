Drama in Capriolo, 38-year-old mother hit by two cars, died instantly: she would soon have embraced her son again

A very serious accident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 15 December, in the small town of Capriolo. Unfortunately, it was a young girl who got the worst 38 year old motherthat after being hit by a vehicle, a second oncoming hit her again.

The bruises she sustained proved too much for her serious. In fact, it seems that he lost his life almost instantly. Now it will only be investigations to shed light on this accident.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 17.30 on Thursday 15 December. Precisely along via Sarnico, in the small town of roe deerin the province of Brescia.

The woman, called Viktoriia Hladkoskok, had previously worked as a caregiver and was currently working as a housekeeper. She was originally from Ukraine but she lived in Italy with the company for several years now.

He had a younger sonwho still lives in his country, but should have arrived in Italy shortly.

The woman was crossing the street to return to homewhen suddenly a person driving a car has it invested. The young woman finished first on the windscreen of the car and then crashed to the ground. It is precisely at that point that another motorist who was passing on that road, driving an SUV, ran over her again.

38-year-old mother died after the investment

Passers-by promptly launched the alarm to law enforcement and health professionals. The latter arrived on site within minutes and tried to revive her. In the end, however, they had no choice but to note her death.

The agents are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. The hypothesis is that most likely the clash occurred because of low visibility.

The woman’s body is now in the local morgue, at the disposal of the judicial authority. It is not yet clear whether or not the investigators will decide to open a investigation file for the crime of traffic crime.