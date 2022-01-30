Termini Imerese, the first results of the autopsy of Sofia Costantino, a young mother who died at 23

Yesterday Saturday 29 January, the funeral of Sofia Constantine, the young mother who died at the age of 23. However, given the dynamics of the facts, the investigators decided to have an autopsy on the girl’s body and in the last hours the first results arrived.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Unfortunately the sudden disappearance of this woman has upset thousands of people. For this reason, on the day of the funeral, the mayor decided to proclaim the city ​​mourning.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place on the day of Thursday 27 January. Precisely in the home of the family located in Termini Imeresein the province of Palermo.

Sofia had already started working as a for some time counterman in several local bars, including Gran Caffè Operà and Bar Milano. Moreover, only 2 years ago she also gave birth to her baby girl. In fact, all of her described her as a sweet and loving mother.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

However, on that day Sofia was at home and staying preparing just to go to work. When suddenly, probably due to an illness, it is collapsed to the ground.

When his loved ones realized it, however, it was now too late. By the time the doctors arrived, the young mother’s heart had by now ceased to beat.

The first results of the autopsy of Sofia Costantino

The girl up to that point has never shown any kind of problem. Consequently, the investigators have chosen to dispose the autopsy on the body.

The examination was performed at the forensic medicine institute of the Polyclinic and the doctor who performed it gave important confirmations. For the doctor, Sofia’s death occurred for one sicknesscaused precisely by a heart problem.

Immediately after the magistrate gave the clearance for the body. On Saturday they had the opportunity to celebrate his funeral and many have decided to be present for a last farewell to their mother, but also to show closeness to her family.