Ventimiglia. A shameful video, which raises a case that could have a wide resonance. A group of very young migrants, including some girls, were surprised and beaten with a belt by a truck driver in Ventimiglia, the driver of the vehicle on board which was hiding about ten foreign girls and boys who were trying to cross the border between Italy and France.

This is what can be seen in a video that has gone viral, which was apparently filmed with a cell phone inside the truck stop in the Ligurian border town, where trucks stop before setting off. In the images, you can see the back door of a tractor-trailer opening and then the truck driver, with a strap in his hand, making the migrants get off the trailer one at a time and hitting several girls once they are outside. “These are people in transit, who use any means to cross the border,” says Christian Papini, director of Caritas Ventimiglia. “The night before, they had slept in the Pad, the widespread reception point created in the city to provide assistance to those arriving in Ventimiglia.” The Pad, a structure set up next to the city station, is the only point of reference for medical support or to provide help to migrants since the Campo Roja reception center was closed. “In the last 2 days,” concludes Papini, “we have registered an increase in incoming flows, the Pad has 20 places and is full at the moment.”

Over the past summers, there have also been increases in the number of migrants camping in the bed of the Roja river, in Via Tenda and in the cemetery area, where dozens of people take refuge while waiting to try to cross the border, often helped by humanitarian groups and associations that serve meals and take care of basic necessities.