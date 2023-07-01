Young Mexican man builds car using recycled materials

In Mexico, a 16-year-old boy built his own vehicle out of recycled materials. Rosvel Emir Cruz Herrera and his fatherwent viral on social media for this invention.

Rosvel is a student at the National College of Technical Professional Education, in Sinaloa, and now he goes to school in his car. Watching Youtube tutorials she set out to build it.

“I was on Facebook and photos of carts came out, also on YouTube. So I thought I could make one, so with the materials I had at home I made it. He had a small four-wheeler and the tools. I was guided by the videos that appeared on Facebook and I liked them to implement them in mine,” said the young man in a video posted on YouTube.

The parts of an ATV, a motorcycle and a washing machine, as well as a piece of iron that were not important in his house, were what he used for the preparation.

“It has the front suspension and the steering arms of the small four-wheeler. The rear fork is also from the ATV. The engine is from a motorcycle and the rest is pure pipe that we were doing. The fuel tank is from a water pressure pump, but the inlet and outlet (for fuel) is from the tank of another motorcycle. It has a brake, accelerator, clutch and gear lever, while the steering wheel is a chain that we gave a round shape with a bucket. The floor is the sheet of a washing machine and the seat was given to me by an uncle”, the boy asserted in an interview with the Univision channel.

The young man insisted that he test drive the vehicle for two weeks before going to school in it. So far he has had no problems.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING