The situation with teachers in Russia is much better now than a few years ago, HSE Rector Yaroslav Kuzminov told Izvestia at SPIEF-2021. He explained that the changes took place in connection with the May presidential decree, which instructed to provide teachers and doctors with salaries above the average in the region. This increased the prestige of the profession.

“I must say that now there is even a very serious competition for admission to pedagogical universities, to pedagogical faculties,” he said.

Moreover, according to Yaroslav Kuzminov, young men went to teach en masse.

“Not that I think they are smarter and more professional than women, but this is a breakdown of a long-term trend. There is one more positive call – the school has ceased to be a refuge for school students. It was a disaster ten years ago. But now that is not the case. The average USE score for applicants to teacher training colleges is over 70, and in Moscow – 80. More recently, this was the level for lawyers and economists. That is, we have no problem with the quality of teachers now, ”said the HSE Rector.

According to him, the trend has begun to spread in St. Petersburg, and in order to increase the prestige of the teaching profession in most regions, it is necessary that the teacher’s salary be at least 150% of the regional average.

