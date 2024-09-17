Home World

While some people have to leave their homes because of the flooding, others see the situation as relaxed: A video shows men sitting in the water and drinking.

Vienna – Austria is struggling with massive flooding. Alongside Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, the country is the most affected: numerous dykes have broken and entire towns are cut off from the outside world. The rain is gradually easing, but the danger is not over yet. However, not everyone seems to be willing to accept the seriousness of the situation. TikTok A video is circulating showing a group of men drinking beer in Vienna amidst the floods.

Drinking beer despite flooding in Austria: User calls the men “idiots”

The video was posted on the TikTok channel “Thuglife Austria”. It shows a total of five men sitting together at a table. The bizarre thing is that only the upper bodies and the table are visible, the men’s legs are submerged in the water. The footage also shows them cheerfully toasting with beer mugs and glass bottles. The massive flood does not seem to stop the group from drinking and having fun.

“I don’t find it funny, many are fighting for their existence,” one user promptly writes under the video – complete with crying emojis. Another agrees: “I can’t laugh about it,” he writes, adding an eye-rolling emoji. “Idiots,” complains another in the comments section. One commentator even expresses concern about the men’s health: “Even though it’s cool and fun, unfortunately the water can also make you very sick,” he explains.

“Dealing with the situation well”: Some users think the men’s behaviour is good despite the flooding

In addition to all the outraged and concerned comments, however, there are almost as many who celebrate the men’s behavior: “Why are there so many negative comments?” asks one user. “They’re young and having fun… only because most people have forgotten what fun is,” he tries to explain the concerned comments. “They’re dealing with the situation well,” “You only live once” and “it doesn’t hurt anyone,” say other users. In total, over 50,000 users responded to the video with a heart. Almost 1,000 people have commented (as of September 17, 2024). A video was also recently circulating on TikTok in which a Gen Z woman appears totally exhausted after 7.5 hours of work.

Federal Office for Civil Protection warns against entering flood waters during floods

Some blame the men’s origins for their special way of dealing with the flood. “Viennese people are built differently, haha,” jokes one. Another also states dryly: “Vienna is different.” Either way: When there is flooding, people should stay away from the floodwaters. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster AssistanceAccording to the Federal Office, flooded streets should not be walked on. Instead, during extreme weather events, everyone should try to help – “but do not put yourself in danger,” appeals the Federal Office.

The situation is also tense in Saxony, Poland and the Czech Republic due to flooding. The water levels continue to rise and there is a threat of a flood wave. (tt)