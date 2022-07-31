Colombia.- Completing university studies is a dream that many young people want to achieve and even more so to be able to be present during the graduation ceremony. However, sometimes by chance, it is not possible. This is what happened to Elvis González, who is an oncology patient and due to the leukemia that he is facing, he could not go to the academic act prepared by his university.

This situation moved the rector Mauricio Molinares of the Autonomous University of the Caribbean Colombia, who considered that no one should lose this unique episode in life and therefore, together with the board, took the graduation to the hospital where he was hospitalized Elvis Gonzalez.

The images that have gone viral were shared by the academic institution itself, and in these Elvis González can be seen dressed in his cap and gown and the moment he takes the oath and receives his title.

“Congratulations, we are going to graduate you, apparently the doctors don’t allow you to graduate from the university, but if you don’t go there, we come here”, mentions the rector in the video while the young man is still in the hospital bed.

After this, the young man dressed in the cap and gown and although his companions were not with him, much less it was a very elaborate ceremony, Elvis was encouraged to learn that he had completed his studies despite cancer.

“You have fulfilled everything academically, health has not been an impossibility for you to achieve your goal of being a professional“, comments the rector during the ceremony.