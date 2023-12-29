Young Mia Schem, 21, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks on the music festival that took place near the border between the Palestinian enclave and Israel. At this festival, more than 300 young people were brutally massacred by Palestinian terrorists.

In total, Schem spent around 54 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip until she was released under the truce agreement signed in November between Israel and Hamas, which lasted just a week. In his first interviews with Israeli broadcasters, Schem revealed details of his suffering and psychological torture while under the control of Palestinian terrorists in Gaza.

“It was hell. Everyone there is a terrorist,” she told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 13adding that in Gaza “there are no innocent civilians, none”.

Schem said she was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in Gaza, where she was operated on without anesthesia by a doctor who told her she would not return home alive.

During her time in captivity, the Israeli said she was kept in the home of a family linked to Hamas, who watched her 24 hours a day and deprived her of food, medicine and hygiene.

The young woman stated that her biggest fear was of being raped by the man who watched her in the house. She stated that he harassed her all the time and that his wife mistreated and psychologically tortured her, stating that she would be released “the next day or that she would be imprisoned for years”.

Schem, who even appeared in a video broadcast by Hamas terrorists, said she was obliged to record such materials. The Israeli claimed that the terrorists forced her to say that she was being treated well in Gaza and that the people of the Palestinian enclave “were good”.

The young woman stated that for several moments she did not believe she would be released “until she got into the Israel Defense Forces vehicle and crossed the border into the Jewish State.” Schem said that before she was handed over to the Red Cross by the terrorists, they put a camera in her face and said: “tell her that we treat her well, that the people in Gaza are good and kind.” “What else should I do?” said the young woman, noting that she followed the lead of the Palestinian terrorists.

Schem is the granddaughter of a Chilean known as Zeev Scharf, 83 years old. The young woman had recently finished her mandatory military service in the Jewish state and was studying to become a tattoo artist.

Schem's kidnapping adds to the cases of other victims of Chilean origin, as a result of the Hamas attacks carried out against Israel on October 7th. In November, the death of Loren Garcovich, a 47-year-old Chilean, was confirmed, who was attacked in her home on a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip. Additionally, four people with Chilean roots were murdered during Palestinian terrorist attacks.

Around 127 hostages are still under Hamas control in the Palestinian enclave, of which 22 are possibly already dead, according to information from Israel. After the October attacks, the Jewish state launched an offensive in Gaza with the aim of eliminating Hamas and freeing all other hostages.