Colombia.- Daniela Sarmiento Perez, is the protagonist of a story that has moved social networks, for being an example of improvement, because climbed a tree 8 meters highwith the aim of being able to connect to Wi-Fi.

The young woman from Colombia has captured the attention of thousands of people, for showing that in the face of adversity managed to graduate with a degree Daniela Sarmiento became a trend, for which she sent an emotional message of effort, perseverance, and a story that is just beginning.

Through the digital platform of Facebook, the account of ‘Sarmiento Pérez’, published a photograph of his graduation, where he is seen with the cap and gown, likewise, the recognition that the University of Córdoba granted him, for graduating from the Bachelor’s degree In Natural Sciences and Environmental Education.

The student received praise among Internet users because when studying in a pandemic, and having to study virtually, in order not to miss classes, she climbed a tree of more than 7 meters every day, to connect to the Internet.

Because she did not have a Wi-Fi network at home, she would climb to the top of the tree, and even to be more comfortable, her loved ones built her a house on the top of the tree, so she could take all her subjects.

Sharing a video that went viral on Facebook, where he showed that in 2018 he began his career, but due to the quarantine and technological resources he climbed the tree, he pointed out: “THE STUDENT OF THE TREE: I give infinite thanks to Jehovah for allowing this day will come, and above all that he never abandoned me. My heart is full of joy and also mixed feelings because I have achieved one of the most desired goals. The pandemic era was a time when I wanted to give up, but thanks to the support of my family, acquaintances, teachers and the University of Córdoba I was able to overcome the obstacles and thinking that each of the things that I went through with my family were not in vain, and although I have not reached the final goal, without a doubt this is a giant step. DREAMS DO COME TRUE!”