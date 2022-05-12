In the early hours of last Tuesday, May 10, a young man who was sleeping in his home fell into a sinkhole about four meters deepdue to a tunnel that had been built under his house to transport drugs.

The event, which occurred in Culiacán, Sinaloa (Mexico), would have been recorded, according to the local media ‘Riodoce’, by a tunnel created by drug cartels to move narcotics.

This particular ‘narco-tunnel’ was found by the Sinaloa authorities in 2011 and residents of the area claim that it is likely that it has sunk due to the wood with which it was built has already begun to rot.

The young man who slept in his home, located in the Juntas de Humaya neighborhood, suffered injuries to various parts of his body when he fell into the well. Firefighters from Culiacán and the Municipal Police responded to the emergency during the early hours of the morning.

According to the Mexican media ‘Aristegui Noticias’, the secretary of Public Works, José Luis Zavala Cabanillas, paid a visit to the affected house.

In addition, the local media assured that witnesses to the event recognized that the National Army had already found the tunnel ten years earlier, just 50 meters from the affected apartment on this occasion. At that moment, The authorities found money, drugs and weapons inside black bags in the tunnel.

Another resident of Juntas de Humaya pointed out that two years ago, as a result of the structural deterioration of the same tunnel, a hole “swallowed” a mango tree on his property.

For his part, Secretary Zavala assured that they will start projects to fill the entire tunnel to avoid collapses in the future.

