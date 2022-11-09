A 22-year-old man was shot six times by a subject near his boyfriend’s housea, on Av. San Cristóbal, in Rímac (Peru), this morning. The victim would be implicated in another murder.

According to ‘América Noticias’, Carlos Alberto Alarcón Terán, 22, arrived at 10:30 pm to visit his partner. Two hours later, they both left the house and when they were about to say goodbye, a subject got off a motorcycle and shot him.

The bullets hit his chest and abdomen. His girlfriend – in the midst of desperation – tried to help him, but his injuries were fatal.A neighbor who witnessed the crime told the morning that those responsible for the crime were surrounding the place before the attack.

According to the aforementioned medium, Carlos Terán was pointed out by the relatives of Jean Pool Negreiros de La Breña to kill the 20-year-old a week ago in the Tacna extension, in Rímac (Peru), for having ‘liked’ the photo of his girlfriend in social networks. Crime by order is not ruled out.

They murder a young man for giving ‘like’

According to the father of Jean Pool Negreiros, his son was killed by four bullets when he was traveling on his motorcycle. The young man had been threatened for liking the photos of a subject’s girlfriend on Facebook.

“They intercept him in the Tacna extension with Pizarro and that is where they give my son four shots. The one who drives the motorcycle has been Mr. Aron and the one who shoots and kills my son has been Carlos Alarcón Terán”, he indicated.

According to the version of his relatives, Jean Pool would have been murdered just for liking the photo of the alleged murderer’s partner. “That he did tell us, that he had been threatened because my son had been liking the photo of his wife,” he said.

Trade / Peru (GDA)

