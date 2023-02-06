A subject who hit his grandmother on the head with a steel tube was linked to proceedings for the crime of attempted femicide by a judge of the Judiciary of the State of Mexico.

The detainee is being investigated for attempted femicide, since on January 30 he would have beaten his 85-year-old grandmother, when they were in a building in the Granja Valle de Guadalupe neighborhood, located in the municipality of Ecatepec.

A video of the attack was broadcast on social networks, which went viral, so it was possible to find the location of the subject who, after hitting the elderly woman, tried to flee.

After the coup, the woman was transferred to a hospital in the area due to the seriousness of the attack, where she received medical attention and was later released.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) confirmed the probable participation of 19-year-old Jesús Antonio “N” in the events charged against him.

The justice provider reviewed the data provided by the Public Ministry agent and I consider that the elements exist to initiate a legal process against him, for which reason he also established a period of two months for the closure of the complementary investigation and precautionary measure consisting of preventive prison.