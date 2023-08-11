In addition to the six arrested for the murder of the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencioit was revealed that The young man who died in a Prosecutor’s office was also Colombian.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old politician and journalist, died after being attacked with firearms when he was getting into a truck, escorted by some uniformed officers.. He was a candidate for the Build movement and had participated in a meeting at the Anderson College Coliseum, north of the city.

When trying to leave the place, around 6:20 pm on August 9, he was shot several times in the head. In the midst of the panic over the attack, he was transferred to the Women’s Clinic, where his death was confirmed.

The shots start just as he enters the car. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

Until now, the authorities have detailed that several men, allegedly hitmen, participated in the murder of Villavicencio. The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, in statements to the press, identified them as Andrés M., José L., Adey G., Camilo R., Jules C. and John R.

The Police confirmed to the EFE news agency that the murder suspect, who was injured by the crossing of bullets with security personnel and who later died in an ambulance, He had Colombian nationality.

“After the confrontation to repel the attack, a pursuit of one of the alleged perpetrators began and, using legitimate force, he was neutralized. Later his death was confirmed as a result of the exchange of shots with law enforcement officers,” he commented. Fausto Salinas, General Commander of the Police.

Man who had been captured.

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported that the subject was transferred to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito after the attack, but died a few minutes later.

He was helped by police officers, who tried to revive him in the middle of the Prosecutor’s Office. “An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death. The Ecuadorian Police proceeded with the removal of the body,” said the investigative entity.

“According to the criminal record, the criminal killed was arrested for possession and possession of weapons on June 17 of this year. That is, he was recently arrested and placed under the orders of justice; however, he was released” Salinas said.

Two other Colombians had arrest warrants

The dejected young man was not the only one with a criminal record. Adey Fernando García García and Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate had an arrest warrant for the crime of reception, according to the local newspaper The universe.

The six Colombians captured in Ecuador in the raid for the crime of Villavicencio. Photo: Ecuadorian Police.

They had even been prohibited from leaving Ecuador. They had to appear before a judge, but they were fugitives.

“Due to the preliminary information collected, it is confirmed that those apprehended belong to organized crime groups.“, sentenced Juan Zapata, Minister of the Interior.

During the raids that led to the capture, the following items were found: a rifle, a submachine gun, four pistols, three grenades, two rifle magazines, four boxes of ammunition, two motorcycles, and a vehicle reported stolen in which the alleged members of this criminal group mobilized.

*With information from EFE