A 22-year-old British man was decapitated by the propeller on the tail of a Bell 407 helicopter while on holiday with friends in Athens, Greece.

Jack Fenton, as the young man was identified, was returning from Mykonos and was disembarking the aircraft and apparently preparing to take a ‘selfie’ when he was hit on the head.

As indicated by the Greek Police to the newspaper ‘Mirror’, Fenton was decapitated by the moving blades located in the cup of the helicopter. In addition, they assured that the investigation of the case has already been completed and the file has been placed in the hands of a prosecutor.

Our investigation has focused on possible negligence

“He was the first to land the Bell 407 helicopter in Athens and as he was moving backwards the small rear rotor of the plane hit him in the head,” a police officer told The Times.

Three people, the pilot and two ground technicians, were arrested after the incident and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“The blades were still in motion when he landed and our investigation has focused on possible negligence. The rotation should have been stopped when the young man left the plane,” local authorities said.

Jack Stanton-Gleaves, one of his friends who was also on board the helicopter, assured ‘The Sun’ that “no instructions were given” when leaving the helicopter, saying that “all they did was open the doors for us. We landed alone and no one stopped Jack from going to the back of the helicopter.”

When they were in the lounge, the victim escaped and returned to the tarmac, running towards the helicopter at a fast pace.

Nevertheless, the investigations of the authorities indicate that the passengers were removed from the helicopter, but Jack was talking to his cell phone and quickly approached the vehicle. Therefore, it is believed that the young man was trying to take a picture with the aircraft.

Ioannis Kandyllis, chairman of Greece’s Aviation Accident Committee, has been part of the investigation into the incident and said “all four passengers had disembarked and were escorted to a private lounge awaiting a private flight to London.”

Kandyllis added: “While they were in the lounge, the victim escaped and returned to the tarmac, running towards the helicopter at a fast pace. Witnesses we spoke to said he had a phone to his ear and was walking towards the plane quickly, braving ground staff who yelled at him: ‘Stop! Tall!’“.

A person who witnessed the event told the English newspaper ‘The Sun’ that Fenton’s death “was instant and bloody”, so “there was no possibility that he would survive”.

