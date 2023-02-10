Young man tried to defend his friend from a robbery: he is in serious condition

The events occurred in Argentina, there two teenagers who were returning home, were intercepted by a group of thieves. In a defense attempt, the 16-year-old tried to prevent his friend from being hit, however, he was attacked with a bottle.

The adolescent was abandoned in a serious state of health and managed to call one of his relatives to come look for him. Upon arriving at his house, the teenager vomited, dizzy and lost consciousness.

After being taken to the hospital, doctors diagnosed a skull fracture that affected one of his arteriesthis generated an epidural hematoma and had to be operated on urgently.

Through social networks, his brother asked for justice and to find the whereabouts of the criminals who put his brother’s life at risk: “I am making this publication to show and ask for justice for all the sadness we have. We are tired of having to live taking care of the scourges that go out to ruin families without care nothing.”

“There is no way to describe these scourges and cowards who harm the life of a minor. They go out to hit the gang with a notion of what happened with Fernando Báez Sosa. Today we as a family could be like Fernando’s parents,” added.

The teenager is in the Intensive Care Unit. This act of assault is being investigated as attempted aggravated homicide and robbery.

