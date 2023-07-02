FromSandra Kathe close

In France, violence between police and demonstrators has been escalating for days. Now there are apparently new details about the trigger of the situation.

Paris – Burning vehicles and buildings, street barricades, looted shops, violent clashes between police forces and young people: many French cities have been in a state of emergency for four days now. The riots were triggered by a deadly police check in which 17-year-old Nahel M. died in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning (June 27).

A few days after the incident, a young man who claims to have been in the car during the incident with Nahel and describes the events in a social media video from his point of view spoke up. According to the youngster, who is called Fouad in the media but has a different name in reality, the two motorcycle police officers who stopped the yellow Mercedes were aggressive from the start. The video with the stories of Fouad had about published by the British television channel Sky News.

There have been riots in many cities in France for days. © Christophe Simon/AFP

Trigger of the riots in France: Witness comments on details

After the young people had stopped, one of the officers would have come straight to the driver’s side window and asked Nahel to “Turn off the engine or I’ll shoot”. Both police officers then pointed the sound of their service weapons at Nahel, one of them then threatened again “Don’t move or I’ll put a bullet in your head”. Both police officers then hit Nahel with the back of their guns.

When the 17-year-old then took his foot off the brake, according to Fouad, the automatic car rolled and one of the officers fired. Nahel then stepped on the gas. Fouad had already noticed in this situation that his friend was in pain and was shaking. When the car drove into a barrier and came to a stop, he got out of the car and fled out of fear. Smartphone videos of the incident suggest that the scene could have played out at least very similarly.

Riots in France: 1,350 vehicles burned, over 1,300 arrested

The young man’s descriptions continue to fuel the strong criticism of the French police, who are being accused of increasing “racial profiling” not just because of the most recent incident. There is talk of “racial profiling” when people are controlled because of their external characteristics, such as the color of their skin. In the case of Nahel and Fouad, this could also have been the reason for the police check. It is known that Nahel M. had Algerian roots.

More than a thousand people have already been arrested and dozens injured in the riots that have followed the incident in many cities in France. President Emmanuel Macron drew anger from many by speaking of an “unacceptable exploitation of the death of a young person” and calling on young people not to join the protests. Due to the situation in France, he canceled a planned state visit to Germany on Saturday.

According to preliminary figures from the Interior Ministry, according to the news agency AFP 1350 vehicles were set on fire on Saturday night, 234 buildings were set on fire or damaged and 2560 fires were counted on streets. According to the balance sheet, the number of arrests increased by more than 400 people to a total of 1311 compared to the previous night. (saka with AFP)

