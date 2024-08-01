Al Ain Primary Court ruled that a young man who stole a vehicle and committed traffic violations with it must pay its owner an amount of 12,300 dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit, demanding that another person be obligated to pay an amount of 10 thousand dirhams, in addition to the value of traffic violations he committed amounting to 2300 dirhams, in addition to the fees and expenses of the lawsuit, indicating that the defendant stole his vehicle, committed traffic violations with it, and was arrested and convicted under a criminal judgment. During the consideration of the lawsuit, the plaintiff attended, while the defendant was absent despite being notified. The court decided, before ruling on the matter, to direct the supplementary oath to the plaintiff, so he swore it in the form of “I swear by God Almighty, there is no god but Him, that the defendant did not return the vehicle, and that its market value is estimated at an amount of 10 thousand dirhams, and that his conscience is still occupied with me for the value of the vehicle to this date, and God is witness to what I say.”

For its part, the court explained, in the grounds of its ruling, that the defendant’s error was proven in the papers, which led to the plaintiff being exposed to numerous damages, represented by his (the defendant’s) stealing of the vehicle that was the subject of the criminal case, and committing violations therein. The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 12,300 dirhams, in addition to the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.