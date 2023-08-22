Eduardo Augusto opened IDK with a focus on web pages; the company has already served names like Claro and earned BRL 9 million in 2022

A IDK is defined as a comtech –the term refers to the joining of words in English communication (Communication) and technology (Technology). The company’s purpose is to produce websites from the use of information tools, such as data.

The company earned BRL 9 million in 2022. Among the successful cases are names like Clear, Itau It is Free market.

IDK was created by Eduardo Augusto, 35 years. He learned how to develop websites in the early 2000s, when he was still a teenager. At the age of 19, he began producing professionally for the Army. According to him, working in the Armed Forces was important for learning discipline. The corporate hierarchy taught him how to listen.

The entrepreneur’s journey proceeded as follows:

when he left the Army, he became unemployed;

created a startup that gave little return in 6 months;

started working in Group I, in communication;

there, he received the opportunity to open a new company of the conglomerate. He decided to focus on creating websites;

founded IDK.

Eduardo stated that IDK’s objective is to build sites focused on the objectives of each business. In his words, currently “It is mandatory to have a website. But the important thing would be to understand what is important to do with your website”.

He says that in the digital world, it’s critical to be creative with marketing and advertising a business.

The acronym IDK refers to the phrase “I Don’t Know” (I don’t know, in Portuguese). According to Eduardo, the name summarizes everything the company wants to convey: the customer does not need to know what he wants with the site, but that the company will be able to find an answer.

“I don’t know, but let’s find out together”said the entrepreneur.

