A young man stabs and kills a Peruvian compatriot, the motive still unknown

A lad from 21 years and of Peruvian origin is in state of stopped, for committing the murder of a 41-year-old compatriot. The crime took place yesterday evening, July 25, in the suburbs north of Florence. The measure, ordered by the prosecutor on duty of the Florentine prosecutor, started this morning.

To find the death of the 41 year oldwas the staff of the 118, intervened in the man’s house. In the evident presence of stab wounds the mobile police squad was set in motion, reconstructing the story and the close circle of people frequented by the victim.

From the activities carried out by the Flying Squad in the immediacy of the facts, the police station informs, serious indications of guilt against a 21-year-old Peruvian citizen emerged, which led to the public prosecutor to issue against him a decree of arrest of a suspect of crime, performed in the early hours of this morning, July 26th. L’under investigation is currently restricted to the Florentine prison of Solliccianopending the validation hearing.

