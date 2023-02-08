Rescue operations continue in Turkey and Syria, after the third day of the tragic earthquake that shook a large part of the region, leaving more than 11,000 dead and more than 55,000 injured so far.

(Also: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria live: death toll rises to 11,200)

One of the thousands of people still trapped in the rubble managed to record a video and share it on social media. The young Syrian, who is still unknown if he managed to be rescued, sent a video asking for help for him and other victims who were trapped in the place.

The Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera obtained and released a video on Wednesday of a young Syrian who, amid panic, uncertainty and the rubble, tells how he feels at the tragic moment, and also ask for help for him and the people who are trapped around it.

“I don’t know if I will die or live,” says the young man at the beginning of the video. So far, his identity is unknown and if he was rescued by the search team that is spread out in the areas affected by the earthquake.

(Also: Newborn is the only survivor of her family after earthquake in Syria)

Despite the fact that in Turkey there are some 60,000 members of rescue teams In the hardest-hit area, the devastation is so great and the area so wide that there are still places where no help has reached.

“I don’t know how to describe the feelings of someone who has been through this. As you can see, this is under the rubble,” says the young man moments before more rubble falls.

The video ends with the Syrian citizen asking “God help us” him and the “two, three or four families and neighbors” who were with him, who cannot see the images released.

(Keep reading: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: shocking aerial images of the catastrophe)

The young man quickly alerts that he trembled again, and the video ends.

Many citizens describe a dramatic situation in the middle of winter due to the lack of basic services and goods, with the interruption of water, electricity and heating supplies, the lack of fuel and difficulties in obtaining medicines.

Another video published by Al Jazeera was also released in which a minor is rescued after giving him water from a bottle cap. The child would have probably spent more than 48 hours under the rubble and the low temperatures at night.

Rescue teams found a young Syrian refugee under the rubble of a collapsed building in the southern Turkish town of Hatay. The workers gave the boy water from a bottle cap before pulling him out, nearly 45 hours after the first of two major earthquakes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0jByv1EX8p — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 8, 2023

Many people victims of the strong earthquakes and registered aftershocks have resorted to strategies so that they can be located and rescued as soon as possible.

(We Recommend: Earthquake in Turkey Devastated Historic Buildings: See Before and After Photos)

A child was found trapped in the rubble of a building thanks to the fact that he constantly repeated the Shahadathe Islamic profession of faith that consists of declaring one’s belief in one God.

Likewise, several journalists present at the scene of the events report that they have received voice messages from people informing that they are trapped and counting their location in order to be rescued.



(You may be interested: Image of the Virgin Mary remains intact after the collapse of the cathedral in Turkey)

from this tuesday international aid began to arrive rescue teams and humanitarian aid from different parts of the world.

Rescuers continue to free people alive after spending more than 50 hours under the rubble, but the tasks are increasingly desperate in the midst of freezing temperatures and aftershocks that complicate the work.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

With information from agencies