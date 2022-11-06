The residents of a house in the heart of Ermelo did not know what they saw last night when they looked out their bedroom window. In their garden, under the bushes and with his head on the gravel, a young man lay motionless, wearing only a T-shirt. While the temperature was well below 10 degrees.

Not knowing what to do with the situation, they called the police. It soon turned out that the boy was (relatively) okay, who had apparently looked too deeply into the glass during a night out. So deep that he regarded a front garden near the entertainment area of ​​Ermelo as an enticing place to stay to sleep off his intoxication.

Hangover and fine

Both the residents and the police officers thought that was a less good plan. After he had regained some sense of his senses, he left home on his own strength – around half past three in the morning. The young man paid for his nocturnal adventure not only with a hefty hangover, but also with a fine for public intoxication.

The police say on Instagram that they find it surprising that the boy ended up there alone. “Out together? Then go home together!”