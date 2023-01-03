On December 20, a 24-year-old girl made a live on her Facebook account, which did not take long for it to go viral. During transmission, the woman in the midst of desperate screams asked for help because she claimed to be kidnapped.

I already dialed 911 and the authorities haven’t resolved anything, I’m still locked up here

According to the posts on his social network, The woman made a public complaint against four people whom she accused of depriving her of her freedom. In addition, he assured some negligence on the part of emergencies.

“I want to publicly denounce Juan Pablo Calzada Galicia, Marilu Reyes Martínez, Luis Fernando Calzada Reyes, Vania Calzada Reyes, for depriving me of my freedom and death threats. I have already dialed 911 and the authorities have not resolved anything, I am still locked up here in my home at Ejido 183 San Francisco Culhuacán with my children who are infants and I cannot go out or buy food, ”he wrote.

And he added: “These people are capable of anything; even hitting themselves and blaming someone else. To invent that they steal gold jewelry or electronics. Those who know them know that it is the truth. Anything that happens to me or my family is the responsibility of a member of that family”.

As can be heard in the video, The young woman asked for help on a terrace saying that Navy workers had them locked up: her and other children.

“Help me share and have someone stop these people, who because they work in the Secretary of the Navy feel that they can discriminate and humiliate anyone. I’m scared because I know what these people are capable of. I attach that I have sufficient evidence to blame these people, ”he wrote on his Facebook.

Due to the virality of the video, Several netizens questioned the authorities, since nothing was known about the young woman.

The person is in the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office where he renders a statement, on an issue related to the possible commission of the crime of dispossession.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office responded and pointed out that the woman was already at the institution’s facilities giving a statement, since The entity stated that it was not a kidnapping, but a fight between relatives over an apparent inheritance.

“Good afternoon. The person is in the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office where he renders a statement, on an issue related to the possible commission of the crime of dispossession. The corresponding attention is given to him,” said the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office.

The crime of dispossession is when, through violence, a person is arbitrarily deprived of having or occupying their property.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Writing Trends