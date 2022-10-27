Keren Areli Bocanegra Bustamante, a young 24-year-old mother and daughter of an evangelical pastor, was denounced for defrauding more than 30 people. According to the Peruvian press, during 2022 she came into contact with friends from school and church through social networks and presented herself as a prosperous businesswoman dedicated to selling eggs.

So he tricked them into investing in his business, taking over 150,000 Peruvian soles (184,205 million Colombian pesos, today).

One of her victims was Mariela Torres, a young mother, who reported her for fraud at the police station in the Barboncitos sector, in the district of San Martín de Porres (Lima). “He scammed me with S / 12 thousand. He blocked me. He left me without studies, I was about to graduate”, said the alleged victim to the local news program ‘Latina’.

Some local media indicate that there were a dozen victims, others even state that there are more than 30.

According to the information collected by the morning news, the young woman decided to invest in Keren’s business because she needed more liquidity, since her little daughter was going to start studying. With the promise that her money would be doubled, she trusted the 24-year-old woman.

Another schoolmate who had also been scammed by Keren, for more than four million pesos, recounted the modus operandi: “He sent us all the same photo. He sent us photos of money, of the egg trucks. I considered her my friend”.

They gave him lodging in his house and he took advantage of the good faith

Elías Cuya met Keren again when she was going through a bad time, so he opened the doors of his house to her, where he lived from March to April 2022. “We placed the trust because she was the pastor’s daughter. So she tells us about this supposed business. She was given the money in cash, which was 5,000 soles. (more than six million pesos)″.

He paid for a life of luxury with the stolen money

In a report broadcast by the local program ‘Domingo al Día’, it was revealed that Keren Areli lived the high life with the money of the people he scammed. She attended concerts, soccer games, went to parties with friends and frequented well-known restaurants. Of course, she always paid in cash.

“He could spend on an outing from 600 to 1,000 soles″, counted one of the aggrieved. “I would go to the malls, buy clothes and then throw them away. He bought brand name perfumes. All the clothes he wore were brand name. We thought that she was doing well, ”said another victim.

Did he repent and apologize?

“Domingo al Día” also broadcast an audio in which the young woman would not only have accepted the crimes, she would have tried to justify her actions: “I don’t know when I became a monster and a criminal”.

Those affected claim for their savings invested in this scam, but also ask the authorities to take action on the matter.

*With information from El Comercio (Peru) / GDA