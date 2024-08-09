An Arab man committed violations worth approximately 26 thousand dirhams in a rented car, and evaded paying the vehicle’s rental value for a period of approximately three months, despite contracting to rent it for only one week.

The Dubai Civil Court ruled to compensate the rental company with an amount of 39,784 dirhams, and ordered the accused to pay expenses and attorney fees.

In detail, a car rental company filed a lawsuit before the civil court, demanding that an Arab person be obligated to pay 42,757 dirhams, in addition to 9% legal interest from the due date until full payment.

She said in her statement of claim that, under a contract between them, the defendant rented a car for seven days for 149 dirhams per day, but he did not return it on time and it remained with him for about three months.

She added that the defendant committed traffic violations worth 26,460 dirhams, in addition to Salik violations worth 2,674 dirhams, bringing the total to 29,134 dirhams.

He also owed 13,623 dirhams in daily rental overdue for nearly three months, bringing the total owed to 42,757 dirhams.

The company explained that the defendant refused to pay the amount despite his amicable request to do so, and provided as evidence for its claim a copy of the rental contract signed by him, proving the rental of the vehicle, and a copy of the violation report.

The Dispute Settlement Committee of Dubai Courts failed to reach a settlement between the two parties, and therefore the case was registered. The defendant did not attend despite being notified, so the ruling was deemed to be in his presence, in accordance with Article 55 of the Civil Procedures Law.

Regarding the subject of the lawsuit, the court stated in the grounds of its ruling that according to the Civil Transactions Law, the tenant must return the leased item to the landlord at the end of the lease term in the same condition in which he received it, except for any loss or damage to the item for a reason beyond his control. If he keeps it in his possession without right, he is obligated to pay the landlord the fair rent and guarantee the damage.

The court stated that the defendant received the car but did not appear before the court to prove his commitment to deliver it on the contract expiration date, and therefore he was in breach of his contractual commitment to return it at the specified time, and the plaintiff company’s request for rent for the period during which he kept the car became compensation for the breach of this commitment.

She explained that the defendant’s commitment to pay the fines resulting from the violations he committed, whether traffic violations or “Salik” fees, is a requirement of the contract. The court found from the statement submitted by the company that he had committed traffic violations worth 26,460 dirhams, but the company did not provide a statement of the “Salik” trips for which the defendant had not paid fees. Therefore, he must pay the value of the traffic violations only, without the “Salik” violations.

She added that in light of the defendant’s failure to appear to pay the lawsuit, the court will rule to oblige him to pay 39,784 dirhams to the plaintiff company.

Regarding the request for legal interest, the court considers that judicial practice has set the interest rate at 5% of the claimed debt.

Given that it was established that the defendant had refused to pay the debt owed by him, and that the amount of the debt was known and due, it was necessary to oblige him to pay interest at a rate of 5% from the date of the legal claim until full payment, and it also obligated him to pay the expenses and an amount of 100 dirhams for attorney fees, and it rejected all other requests.