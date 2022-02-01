Billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk tried to pay $5,000 to 19-year-old Jack Sweeney to delete his Twitter account. The profile of the teenager from Florida, in the United States, tracks the businessman’s private jet.

According to a CNN report, the ElonJet account has more than 150,000 followers and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk’s flights. The profile discloses when and where the plane takes off or lands and the duration of each trip. The young man has other accounts that track the travels of big tech entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Musk’s first message would have taken place last year, on November 30th. He asked Sweeney to delete the account for security reasons. Later, Musk would have offered the amount to the teenager. Sweeney asked for $50,000, saying he could use the money for college and maybe a Tesla Model 3.

The last exchange of messages took place on January 19, when Musk said it didn’t feel right to pay that. “Other options besides compensation, like an internship, would make it much easier to knock him down,” Sweeney replied. Musk has yet to return the young man’s proposal.

Landed near Harlingen, Texas, US. Apx. flt. time 2 Hours : 16 Mins. pic.twitter.com/VKmkxfWyh7 — Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) January 31, 2022

