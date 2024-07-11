Tamaulipas.- A young man who graduated from high school in the municipality of Padilla, Tamaulipas, received an unconventional gift for having completed this stage of his life: a Dorper sheep.

This curious gift has caught the attention of social media, where it has become a trend.

The publication that shows the young man next to His new partner has generated a wave of comments and reactions from users, who were surprised and delighted by the unusual gift.

Comments like “What a beautiful gift” and “Excellent, I prefer a gift like that” reflect the approval and enthusiasm of Internet users.

The little lamb also had a cap / Photo: Social networks

However, some publications have indicated that the event did not occur in the municipality of Padilla, but in Güemez, which has generated some confusion among users.

The unusual gift went viral on social media / Photo: Social media

Despite this detail, The story of the young man and his sheep has moved many, highlighting the originality and the love behind this meaningful graduation gift.

